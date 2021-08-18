Starpoint High School's missing AP exams located

In an email to the school community, Assistant Principal Mike Moran says UPS found the box and the tests are now in the hands of the College Board.

PENDLETON, N.Y. — A big relief for some Starpoint Central students with word Wednesday that their missing AP exams have been found.

The tests were taken in May and shipped via a pre-printed shipping label created by the College Board. Two months later, in early July, the board contacted the district to say the box had not yet arrived.

The 106 students affected were then faced with the difficult decision of taking the exam again or getting a refund for the cost of the exam.

Here is the email sent to the school community by Assistant Principal Mike Moran:

"It is with great relief and joy that we can report to you that the box with the missing AP exams has been found and scanned into the AP system! UPS found the box and those tests are safely with College Board.



"There are six students who have retaken the tests digitally. For those six students, AP will score those tests and the student will get the highest of the two scores.



"For the students who planned on retaking the paper version of the test, that test is canceled. Instead, those students will get scored on the original test from May.



"For the students who opted for a refund, you will still get the refund AND the May test will be scored.



"Thank you all for your patience and understanding during this frustrating time! Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions."

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer welcomed the news that the AP tests had been found. He had spoken up on the students' behalf in late July.