Starpoint Central School District to offer free preparation to students for AP retesting

106 AP exams are still missing two months after they were shipped to the College Board via UPS

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Starpoint Central School District Superintendent Dr. Sean Croft says, while the search continues for those106 missing AP exams, the district is now focusing on a plan to ensure that all students who choose to retake the exams, in Summer or Fall, receive the necessary instruction and preparation.

"Starpoint is going to provide additional instruction leading up to both the digital exam and paper and pencil exam," Croft says. "This will be free of charge to Starpoint students."

Exams were shipped via UPS to the College Board days after students completed the exams back in May, Croft says more than two months later they are still awaiting answers on where they are.

"Clearly this has happened before for the College Board, but for us, it's unprecedented," Croft says regarding the missing box.

The Board is now offering students one of two choices while their search continues, to move forward with retesting or request a refund - choices that some say aren't good enough.

"They have from the beginning steadfastly not agreed to provide college credit to students," Croft says. "It's the retest or the refund."

In a statement released last week, the Board implied the odds of finding the box were slim, however Croft says he's not losing hope.

"To UPS I say, don't give up, don't give up. That box is somewhere."

2 On Your Side reached out to UPS for further comment, but received no new updates.

This story is ongoing.