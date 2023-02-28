Starpoint board member files lawsuit over conduct claims

Starpoint school board member Michelle Leuer filed a lawsuit against the district regarding the misconduct claims.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A lawsuit was filed in Niagara County supreme court late Tuesday afternoon by Starpoint school board member Michelle Leuer and her husband James.

Leuer is suing the Starpoint Central School District.

The lawsuit alleges their son, one of the Starpoint wrestlers accused of inappropriate conduct, was removed from school by the district after a "notice of emergency removal" was filed to against their son on February 7th.

On February 8th, the Starpoint superintendent, Dr. Sean Croft, announced the wrestling season had been canceled over "allegations of misconduct."

The lawsuit indicates that the school district received “notice of formal complaint of sexual harassment under Title IX" regarding the son of Michelle and James Leuer on February 9th.

The Title IX complaint claims that Leuer "poses an immediate threat to the physical health and safety of students, arising from allegations of sexual harassment."

The lawsuit argues that the district did not provide the Leuer family with a reason why their son was deemed an immediate threat to other students.

Monday night during the school board meeting, Michelle Leuer said she was asked not to attend the February 6 meeting, and that she had no part in the decision made by the board.

"I would like to say the Starpoint district overreacted and this is catastrophic what was not done to not only my son but the rest of these Starpoint wrestlers," Leuer said.

There is no record of an emergency school board meeting being announced or a public agenda where the board would have voted on canceling the wrestling team's season.

The Leuer's are seeking the de facto suspension of their son to be nullified and have him reinstated.