Starlight Studio and Art Galleries celebrates 15th anniversary, holds silent auction

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Driving in downtown Buffalo on Delaware Avenue, you might notice a rather colorful and creative looking storefront that stands out from the others.

For 15 years, Starlight has been sharing the work of local artists and supporting adult artists with disabilities as they grow in their work.

In August, Starlight will be celebrating its 15th anniversary and offering individuals the chance to buy the work of 19 different artists.

Twenty different works created for the "Co-Artifact" show will be auctioned off, in addition to artists' original artworks and memorabilia of the gallery. Proceeds from the event will go toward Starlight.

The 20 works created for the show were first started by a member of Starlight Studios, and then given to another local artist to be completed.

“I will miss seeing the wonder and delight on people’s faces as they walk through the Exhibition and witness truly surprising collaborations between a Starlight artist and a community artist. I am pleased that we can still pull together this event for all to enjoy and support—the generosity of the Starlight artists and community artists is overwhelming," said Starlight Program Director Carrie Marcotte.