Starbucks employees at Elmwood location walk off the job over 'unsafe working conditions'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Weeks after becoming the first corporate-owned Starbucks to unionize, workers at the Elmwood Avenue store in Buffalo walked off the job Wednesday morning

That walkout was over what the union calls "unsafe working conditions."

The union says employees were pressured to work despite understaffing and COVID concerns. They say they will return to work when it's safe.

When asked to comment on the walkout, a spokesperson for Starbucks issued a statement with actions that the company says they have taken. Here is a portion of that statement.

"Throughout the pandemic we have met and exceeded all CDC and expert guidelines for safety, and we’ve supported partners with vaccine pay, sick days and isolation-pay. Over and above that, all leaders are empowered to make whatever changes make sense for their neighborhood which includes shortening store hours or moving to 100% take-out only, which is the case in Buffalo.

"The health and safety of our partners is of the utmost importance to us. Since we first began navigating COVID-19, we have been transparent with our partners about the steps we are taking to care for their health and safety. Through the last two years, we’ve made decisions through the lens of three guiding principles:

Prioritizing the health and well-being of our partners and customers Supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of this virus Showing up in positive and responsible ways to serve our communities"