LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — A standoff on Lebanon Street in Lackawanna came to an end Saturday evening.

Lackawanna Police responded to the home around noon Saturday for a domestic violence incident. The situation took a turn for the worse when the man barricaded himself inside with his wife and a baby as hostages.

Lackawanna Police and the Erie County Sheriffs SWAT team were able to negotiate with the suspect, who has been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Marchese, to let the woman and baby go. However, he barricaded himself in the home for hours more.

The SWAT team resorted to tear gas to get him out of the home.

Marchese is in police custody and charged with unlawful imprisonment and assault, among other charges.