BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody after a standoff Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Moselle Street on reports that a man had barricaded himself inside and had a gun.

Buffalo SWAT and the Crisis Management Team were called to the scene.