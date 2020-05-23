'Stand Out to Salute' fireworks display postponed

A spokesperson for the city says the fireworks have been cancelled due to logistical issues; however, sponsors plan on rescheduling it for sometime this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The "Stand Out to Salute" tribute to front line health care workers has been postponed.

Earlier in the week Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that the City of Buffalo partnered with Consumer Beverages and other sponsors to pay a tribute to health care workers through a firework display Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the city says the fireworks have been cancelled due to logistical issues; however, the sponsors plan on rescheduling the tribute for sometime during the summer. An official date has not been released at this time.