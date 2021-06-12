Staff changes at Brown and Walton campaigns

Both Byron Brown and India Walton made changes and additions to their campaign personnel in the last month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Both Mayor Byron Brown and India Walton made changes and additions to their campaign personnel in the last month, as each prepares for what are likely to be an intense 11 weeks leading to the November 2nd general election for mayor of Buffalo.

Walton beat Brown in the June Democratic primary with a volunteer crew, many of them new to electoral politics, with professional guidance from the Working Families Party. That model continues into the general election.

However, Walton’s primary campaign manager, Courtney Friedline, has stepped out of that role. She is replaced by two local co-chairs: Kartika Carr and De’Jon Hall.

Walton has also replaced Seamus Gallivan as communications director, though Gallivan will continue to coordinate campaign events and activities. Taking his place is Jesse Myerson, a New York City-based freelance journalist for publications including The Nation, Rolling Stone, The Intercept and The Washington Post.