St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Elma to be torn down over the next 3 days

The church was destroyed by a fire back in the spring, but there are plans to rebuild.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELMA, N.Y. — On Sunday night, parishioners stopped by to say their goodbyes to the historic church building at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

However, this is not the end of the story for the church in Elma. They will rebuild.

St. Paul's Lutheran Church has been in Elma since 1862.

But the structure -- which was destroyed by a fire back in May that began at the steeple -- was not the original.

And it turns out, this wasn't the first time a fire destroyed the church.

According to the church council's vice president Lisa Breidenstein in 1870, a fire destroyed the original structure and it had to be rebuilt.

Then in 1920, the steeple was ripped off the church during a storm.

After the most recent damage to the church, the whole thing has to come down over the next three days.

"Once our building is down, our church council and our church are meeting to come up with suggestions and ideas for our rebuild. We'll be meeting with architects and going out to bid for a contractor," Breidenstein said.

She says seven fire companies put out the blaze in May and were able to save a few things inside.

The stained-glass windows will be repaired and put in the new church which will be located somewhere in the church's current lot.

Breidenstein also says they hope to save the altar and pews if possible.

That new church is estimated at $1.5 million, which will be paid with insurance money and donations.

So far, communities far and wide have helped to raise $100,000 for St. Paul's.

"We've been overwhelmed with the community's generosity. We've had churches around the country that have sent donations, people from around the Western New York area," Breidenstein said.

"Probably knew almost 100 percent of the people when you were here because like I said, it's a country church," said Bruce Sager.

He's no longer a parishioner now that he lives in Derby, however, he stopped by today just to check in on the building his family attended for a few generations.

"It's a shame, I hate to see it go," Sager said.

"It's almost like losing a loved one. We've gone through the grieving process but we are filled with hope (now that we'll have a new church)," Breidenstein said.

Services are currently being held in a parish hall behind the church.

Weddings and funerals are being done at other churches in the area.

Breidenstein says the church council hopes to have the new church up by Christmas 2025.