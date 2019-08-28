BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of families were in court Wednesday afternoon, trying to find out the latest on that frustrating situation at Saint Matthew's Cemetery in West Seneca.

Several months ago, 215 graves were moved without the families finding out ahead of time.

The owners have maintained it was an emergency situation.

"I still don't know what part she is in. They still haven't given me the part my mother is at, it's really very emotional," Regina Baker said.

For many St. Matthews families, every day brings its challenges.

For Baker and her family, it's about finding where her mother is and deciding whether she should be moved out of St. Matthew's.

"I wouldn't want her to be transferred to somewhere else, but it's up to family members and brothers, because they're all still here," Baker said.

In late April, 215 graves were moved to a more stable area of St. Matthew's.

Forest Lawn Cemetery, which owns St. Matthew's, says the area where the graves were was sinking into Cayuga Creek.

Families heard about all this, primarily from word of mouth.

What's happening now?

Forest Lawn and attorneys for St. Matthew's families continue to try to find the decedents of those who were moved, to find out where they would like their loved ones buried -- whether it's remaining in St. Matthews, moved to another part of the cemetery, or being transferred out.

"The individuals who are buried in the garden of the Good Shepard the 215 the burials occurred as recently as a few months before April of this year, and as long ago as three years ago, so these are all very recent burials, and so the records should really be up to date," attorney Barry Covert said.

Covert says he has been in contact with 85 St. Matthew's families.

"Obviously, it's going to take leg work. I think it will be fairly easy. I think we'll be able to accomplish that in the next few weeks, I would hope," Covert said.

It still hasn't been determined who would actually pay for disinterment and reburial this time around.

Both Forest Lawn and attorneys for the families believe there may be some families that they aren't able to make contact with.

This week Judge Dennis Ward denied Forest Lawn a request to move the caskets at St. Matthews after the fact.

Both sides are due back in court in late October.

A lawsuit against Forest Lawn is still being considered in how the cemetery handled this situation.

