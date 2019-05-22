WEST SENECA, N.Y. — St. Matthew's Cemetery is now getting the courts involved in its decision to move dozens of caskets without informing loved ones.

The cemetery sent a letter Wednesday to families whose loved ones' caskets were relocated. In the letter, a representative from St. Matthew's stated that the cemetery is seeking court approval of their action. The cemetery states the decision to move the caskets from their original burial location was due to land in that section of the cemetery started to collapse into Cayuga Creek.

St. Matthew's also stated in the letter that families will soon receive information about the cemetery's court petition. They believe that families will be able to express their concerns to the court.

You can read the full letter below:

