BUFFALO, N.Y. — Forest Lawn, which owns St. Matthews Cemetery in West Seneca, filed a petition with the courts to get approval to relocate graves at St. Matthews.

The cemetery has already relocated the remains of more than 200 people without the knowledge of family members beforehand because the area where they were buried was falling into a creek there in West Seneca.

Family members were in the courtroom looking for answers after their loved ones' caskets were moved.

Lawyers for the cemetery say they did this in reverse because of the emergency situation.

