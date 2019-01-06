WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Representatives of St. Matthew's Cemetery are hoping to get court approval for their decision to relocate caskets without notifying families.

The cemetery released a statement Friday afternoon announcing that a petition hearing is set for Thursday, June 13 at 9:30 a.m. at the Erie County Hall. According to the cemetery, they had to make emergency removals of the caskets due to parts of the original burial land falling into the Cayuga Creek.

Families tell 2 On Your Side that they were not informed about the decision in advance. Some of the families plan to take action against St. Matthew's.

Related on WGRZ.com

St. Matthew's Cemetery petitions court for approval of moving caskets

Families preparing to file class-action lawsuit against cemetery

Families affected by St. Matthews Cemetery burial relocation plan to file complaints

Was a state law broken when graves were moved without families' permission at a WNY cemetery?

New York State Division of Cemeteries investigating casket relocation

Families shocked as caskets are moved at St. Matthews Cemetery