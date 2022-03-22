St. Mark School students work to bring joy to kids in ICU with decorated rocks

The 5th grade students painted over 70 rocks for kids in the ICU at Oishei Children's Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To bring some joy to kids in the ICU, St. Mark School students hand painted rocks in hopes of bringing kids strength and some smiles.

The project was inspired by Sweet Buffalo Rocks, a project started by the Sweet Buffalo blog.

“It’s all about promoting community goodness and giving Western New Yorker’s a chance to do something simple and fun to make a difference in our community,” said Kimberly LaRussa, creator of Sweet Buffalo on the Sweet Buffalo Rocks Facebook group page.

The project is simple, it consists of painting a rock and hiding it for someone to find and hopefully bring some joy to their day. LaRussa started the project after hearing about other rock projects around the country.

Art teacher Megan Doyle helped St. Mark School's 5th grade students bring some joy for kids in Oishei Children's Hospital's ICU.

Over 70 rocks were designed and painted by the students. They were then put in gift bags with a note that reads:

“Here's a little pocket rock

To help you through a storm

Just a little something

To make your heart feel warm"

The students also learned about the Sweet Buffalo Rocks project and about how they could continue on their own.