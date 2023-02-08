St. Luke's Mission of Mercy in need of food, funding, clothing

Volunteers are also needed year-round.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — St. Luke's Mission of Mercy in Buffalo is in dire need of donations as the need for food and clothes increases in our community.

At St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, the flow of our neighbors in need never ends.

"Every day I open up this door, I'm seeing different people, different people every day coming over here with nothing," said Charlene Mallory, Missionary at St. Luke's.

And lately, the need has increased.

"To do this mass of production every day takes wonderful volunteers like this, and praise God they come and it just lessens the burden for us," said Jean Marinaro, a kitchen supervisor at St. Luke's.

The all-volunteer staff is serving up 2,000 meals a day — lunch and dinner to-go — to anyone who needs food, with no questions asked.

"People that are working that are pulling up in trucks grabbing a meal. A lot of new immigrant families. A lot of our families that just live in the area that are in much more need because they're not getting as many food stamps, or they lost their job or, you know, the food prices have gone up," Marinaro said.

The cost of all of those meals adds up to $6,000 a day, six days a week.

You can also get clothes at St. Luke's, and right now the closets that are usually full of donated children's clothes are wiped out.

"In our clothing mall, we are depleted. We need children's clothes. We need funding to keep buying food. We would need probably over a million dollars this year just to feed the people who are coming here every day, and please keep in mind, we don't have any payroll, so the funds that come in all go out to purchase food at various locations," said Michael Taheri, associate missionary at St. Luke's.