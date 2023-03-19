CCI Buffalo hosts St. Joseph's Table

The Italian tradition commemorates a medieval drought and famine where people facing starvation turned to St. Joseph for help. Now people show their appreciation with an altar music and a feast.

"I think it's part of our heritage, celebrating St. Joseph's Day. A lot of people remember growing up that way. Their families put on the big spread. I've heard so many amazing stories of people telling me what it was like growing up with St. Joseph's Day . All of the food all of those really wonderful traditions. But its also nice to share with our community," Lindsey Lauren Visser, executive director of CCI Buffalo, said.