St. Francis High School welcomes new principal

ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y. — There will be a new principal at the helm when the 2021-2022 school year starts at St. Francis High School in Athol Springs.

Fr. Michael Sajda, president of St. Francis High School, announced Wednesday that Br. Michael Duffy, OFM, Conv., DNP will be the next principal of school.

Br. Duffy currently serves as the associate professor and associate dean, School of Nursing, Elms College in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

“I believe that Br. Michael’s vast experience will be a tremendous asset to St. Francis High School,” said Fr. Sajda. “He holds a number of degrees and has experience in both secondary and higher education. We are looking forward to having him join our family at St. Francis High School.”