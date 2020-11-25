St. Bonaventure women's basketball pauses activities after positive COVID-19 test

The team said a member of its Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff, tested positive.

ST BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — On Tuesday night the St. Bonaventure athletics department announced that the women's basketball team has paused all activities after a positive COVID-19 test within the team's Tier 1 personnel.

Tier 1 personnel, according to the statement, includes student-athletes, coaches, support staff and team managers.

The school's men's team had to pause team activities last week for the same issue, which pushed back the start of its season.

The Bonnies' athletic department released the following statement:

The St. Bonaventure women's basketball program has paused all team activities following a positive COVID-19 test result within the team's Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 members include student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff.

The program was notified of a positive result as part of the program's regular surveillance testing. In accordance with NCAA guidelines, Tier 1 personnel are to be tested for COVID-19 three times per week.

Adjustments to the team's non-conference schedule will be released at a later date.

The safety and health of our student-athletes and staff remain the most important concern for everyone in our campus community and the Department of Athletics and St. Bonaventure University will continue to follow all guidelines and safety protocols provided by the NCAA, Atlantic 10 and Cattaraugus County Health Department officials.