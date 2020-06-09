St. Bonaventure University suspends 28 students for violating COVID-19 protocols

According to the university, a large party was held Saturday night at the Garden Apartments on campus.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure University has suspended 28 students for violating the college's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

According to the university, a large party was held Saturday night at the Garden Apartments on campus, which violated the college's visitor restriction as well as social distancing policies.

“I was hoping we could avoid the missteps other colleges have made,” said Dr. Dennis R. DePerro, university president.

The suspended students are required to turn in their keys and ID cards and must leave the campus by 7 p.m. on Sunday. The college says students will remain enrolled in their courses; however, they are not permitted to attend class in person until the "judicial and appeal processes are concluded."

Judicial hearings will be conducted this week, according to the university.

“I want to be clear that I still believe the vast majority of our students have been doing and continue to do what’s necessary to give us the best chance to stay in session until Thanksgiving," DePerro said. "That’s why this is so upsetting. These students prioritized their own self interests over the collective interests of their classmates and the campus community.”