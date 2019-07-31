CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure University has been awarded a $1 million grant from New York State.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that 35 colleges and universities across New York State will receive funding from the Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program.

The $1 million grant will be used to purchase lab equipment for the School of Health Professions. Much of the funding will go toward new programs in nursing, occupational therapy and physician assistant studies.

“This will enable our students to use state-of-the-art tools and methods to prepare for careers in the health services industry,” said Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “We are building the School of Health Professions from scratch so proper equipment is vital. This grant will help us immensely in achieving our goals.”

St. Bonaventure University began construction this summer, transforming Francis Hall into the new home of the School of Health Professions.