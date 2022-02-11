St. Bonaventure to invest $26 million in new graduate housing, campus upgrades

The two-story, 31,800-square-foot, 20-apartment complex is the centerpiece of a $26 million capital projects development plan proposed by the university.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure University is fast-tracking plans to develop a graduate student housing apartment complex on campus.

The two-story, 31,800-square-foot, 20-apartment complex is the centerpiece of a $26 million capital projects development plan proposed by the university.

St. Bonaventure is working with the County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency’s affiliated Cattaraugus County Capital Resources Corp. to issue tax-exempt bonds that will help finance the project. M&T Bank is the lender, according to IDA documents.