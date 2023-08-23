St. Bonaventure new provost is a St. Joseph's grad

KENMORE, N.Y. — In recent higher education news, St. Bonaventure has named a new provost; UB’s law clinic has received funding; and SUNY Erie and the Northland Workforce Training Center have graduated 86 students from a new program.

St. Bonaventure promoted David Hilmey to provost and vice president for academic affairs. Hilmey has served in the role as an interim since May.

Hilmey has been at St. Bonaventure since 2008 and has been dean of the School of Arts & Sciences since 2016. When the late president Dennis DePerro died in 2021 and former provost Joseph Zimmer was acting president, Hilmey became acting provost. When Zimmer left St. Bonaventure in May to become provost at Robert Morris University, President Jeff Gingerich named Hilmey the interim provost while a national search was launched.