St. Bonaventure marks bold fundraising year, raises more than $20 million

This year’s launch marked the largest fundraising campaign in the university’s history.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This success comes during only the first year of the 22nd president’s term.

In the span of just under a year, more than 6,600 donors, alumni, and friends have offered contributions to the school, following the school's 'silent phase' in May 2018. In addition to the $20 million, the school raised an additional $2.9 million for The Bonaventure Fund. Which is a yearly investment that supports the people, programs, and places at St. Bonaventure University.

The fund was supported by 299 new donors, the entire Board of Trustees, members of the Devereux and Young Grotto Society, and 1,400 gifts generated from the university's eighth annual Bona Giving Day.

“I’ve learned in my first year how invested Bonnies are in their alma mater,” said Dr. Jeff Gingerich, university president. “They understand the value of a Bonaventure education and want to ensure that future generations can reap the benefits of it as well.”

With the recent expansion of scholarship aid packages, the university welcomed its largest class of incoming freshmen since 2003 last fall. The millions of dollars raised for The Bonaventure Fund will be essential in supporting operations, enriching educational experiences, strengthening student support programs, and boosting scholarship aid to accommodate these students.

The school has already been able to establish 20 new scholarships and has awarded more than $1.8 million to over 500 students. An additional 19 Keenan-Martine grants worth nearly $100,000 for teaching enhancement were also dispersed.

“It’s been an incredible effort by our alumni, students, parents, friends, faculty, staff, and benefactors,” said Janet Glogouski, interim vice president for Advancement. “We are extremely grateful to each and every donor for their generosity.”

Glogouski said the hard work of volunteers raised excitement for the 2023 Reunion Class Challenge, which raised $628,325 and hosted more than 500 alumni during Reunion Weekend. Funds have also contributed to the $125 million goal of the Bolder Bonaventure Campaign.

This year also marks the most successful for Bonnie’s Athletic Fund, which raised more than $1.2 million in support of its student-athletes. During their first-ever Bonnies Athletic Fund Giving Day, the school raised more than $267,000 from over 1,300 donations.