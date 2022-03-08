St. Bonaventure announces Dr. Jeff Gingerich to serve as 22nd President

Dr. Gingerich currently serves as the provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs at the University of Scranton.

OLEAN, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure University has selected its next leader.

The college announced Tuesday Dr. Jeff Gingerich will serve as the Olean university's 22nd president.

Dr. Gingerich is currently provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs at the University of Scranton. He will be introduced to the college community at a news conference on Wednesday and will take office June 20.

“Seldom in life do you see so many points of interest intersect on one conclusion, but in this case, all facets of the university community converged on a singular belief — that Jeff should be our next president,” said John Sheehan, ’82, chair of St. Bonaventure’s Board of Trustees.

Dr. Joseph Zimmer has served as acting president since the passing of Dr. Dennis DePerro, Bona's 21st president in March, 2021.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunity I’ve been given to join the Bonaventure community,” Gingerich said. “I have always had such deep respect and admiration for the Franciscans. Their humility, reflection and sense of community are fundamental in the way I strive to live my life.”