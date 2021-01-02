Springville's Joylan Theater to reopen in March

The pandemic closed many movie theaters locally, including smaller independently owned ones such as the Joylan. The Joylan has served Springville since 1949.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — On Sunday, Springville's Joylan Theater announced they will reopen in March. The single-screen theater has been in operation for over seventy years.

While the theater has not released a specific date or movies that will be shown, the theater said that February will be spent upgrading the theater, including adding "online tickets with our new website in development, COVID prevention precautions, ability to accept credit cards, and so much more."

According to the theater's Facebook page, the last posting about movie showings was in mid-to-late March.

The theater has been in operation since October of 1949, according to the theater's Facebook page and website.