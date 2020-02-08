ECSO: Springville woman turns herself in for car theft

On Friday, Sara Lilley, 33, of Springville, turned herself in to the sheriff's substation in Springville for the stolen vehicle incident that happened on July 18.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — Nearly two weeks after a vehicle was stolen in Springville, a woman has turned herself in.

This comes after dozens of concerned citizens called the Erie County Sheriff's Office and posted on the sheriff's social media accounts, according to Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard.

On Friday, Sara Lilley, 33, of Springville, turned herself in to the sheriff's substation in Springville for the stolen vehicle incident that happened on July 18.

Lilley was arrested and charged with a felony count of grand larceny, grand larceny — stolen credit cards, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.