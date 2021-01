Kennedy M. Weltjen, 24, was sentenced in Erie County Court Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Springville woman has been sentenced to six years probation for engaging in sexual conduct with an underage person.

Kennedy M. Weltjen, 24, was sentenced in Erie County Court Friday.

Weltjen plead guilty to one count of sexual misconduct for various incidents that occurred between December 2018 and July 2019.

The judge issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim through January 2027.