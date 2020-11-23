Springville Thanksgiving event encourages people to get outside, raise money for the Trading Post

The goal is to raise money for the Trading Post, an organization that serves as a soup kitchen, food pantry and thrift store for the community.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — It's the 10th year of a tradition in Springville: get out on Thanksgiving morning and go for a walk or a run. It's a little more than just an outing though.

The goal is to raise money for the Trading Post, an organization that serves as a soup kitchen, food pantry and thrift store for the community.

The event used to be called "Gobble for Groceries," but this year they're calling it what it is: "Get out and enjoy the morning."

Participants are encourage to get outside and go for a walk, run or jog from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Participants can meet at the Trading Post (8 Franklin Street), but how long, far, or where they walk is up to them.

There's no entry fee. Donate what you can or what you want, and you can donate online, too.

There will be refreshments available and people are asked to follow COVID-19 social distancing.