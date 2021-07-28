x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Springville man indicted for allegedly assaulting teacher

An Erie County Grand Jury accuses Shawn Connors, 53, of punching the victim multiple times in the face.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Springville man is free on his own recognizance after being arraigned for allegedly attacking a teacher earlier this year in a school parking lot.

An Erie County Grand Jury has charged 53-year-old Shawn Connors with felony assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Connors is accused of punching a teacher in the face multiple times outside Springville Middle School shortly before 7 a.m. on March 25, causing the victim to fall to the ground. The incident was allegedly witnesses by a juvenile.

Connors is set to return to court next month for a pre-trial conference. If convicted of the charges, he faces a maximum of seven years behind bars.

Related Articles