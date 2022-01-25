Springville man gets probation for assaulting teacher in school parking lot

State Supreme Court Judge Paul Wojtaszek sentenced 53-year-old Shawn Connors to two years probation for the March 2021 incident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Springville man will spend two years on probation for assaulting a teacher in the Springville Middle School parking lot last spring.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek handed down the sentence Tuesday morning to 53-year-old Shawn Connors.

Last March Connors approached the teacher in the parking lot and punched him in the face several times. The victim fell to the ground, causing injuries to his face and knees. Connors also pushed a juvenile who witnessed the assault.

Last November, Connors was found guilty of one count each of Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.