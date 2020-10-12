x
Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Springville man charged with manslaughter after victim dies from injuries suffered during alleged assault

Patrick Flynn was found in the road on Greenway Place in Springville on December 7 suffering from an apparent head injury.
Credit: ECSO
Tyler Rehrauer

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — A Springville man is facing a manslaughter charge following the death of another resident.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office got calls of an unresponsive man suffering from an apparent head injury lying along Greenway Place in the Village in the overnight hours of December 7. Patrick Flynn was taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital before being transferred to ECMC where he succumbed to his injuries later that day.

An investigation over the next several days led to the arrest Tyler Rehrauer, 22. Rehrauer is in the Erie County Holding Center awaiting arraignment on the felony charge.