If you have unwrapped, new toys that could be donated to a family in need, Springville-Griffith Institute High School is hosting a toy drive Tuesday afternoon.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — If you have unwrapped, new toys that could be donated to a family in need, a southtowns high school is hosting a toy drive Tuesday afternoon.

Springville-Griffith Institute High School's Key Club is hosting a toy drive from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8.

Toys and gifts can be dropped off at the high school, at 290 North Street in Springville.