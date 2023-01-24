More than a dozen people displaced by Springville fire

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene around 10:30 Monday night

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — A late-night fire Monday forced more than a dozen people out of their homes in Springville.

Fire officials say the blaze started just before 10:30 p.m. Monday in the Springbrook Apartments on N. Buffalo Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found multiple units in the apartment building already on fire.

Springville Volunteer Fire Chief Marc Gentner told 2 On Your Side that he initially called a Mass Casualty Response (MCR) because, as he said, the scene was chaotic upon arrival. He also said with four apartments on fire he was expecting the worst.

Calling the MCR essentially triggered a series of events where mutual aid and every available ambulance was dispatched automatically, so the chief could get back to overseeing the operations instead of calling in resources manually.

BREAKING: massive response by multiple volunteer fire companies in Springville right now.



At least a dozen ambulances on scene as well.



Fire at Springbrook Apartments appears under control but area fire co’s are still arriving. @wgrz pic.twitter.com/JNpdPCWfYq — Nate Benson (@natebenson) January 24, 2023

In total, Chief Gentner says somewhere around a dozen different volunteer departments responded, with others helping to fill in at empty fire halls.

After two searches through the burning apartments, firefighters confirmed that everybody was accounted for, and remarkably there were no injuries.