More than a dozen people displaced by Springville fire

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — A late-night fire Monday forced more than a dozen people out of their homes in Springville.
Fire officials say the blaze started just before 10:30 p.m. Monday in the Springbrook Apartments on N. Buffalo Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found multiple units in the apartment building already on fire.
Springville Volunteer Fire Chief Marc Gentner told 2 On Your Side that he initially called a Mass Casualty Response (MCR) because, as he said, the scene was chaotic upon arrival. He also said with four apartments on fire he was expecting the worst.
Calling the MCR essentially triggered a series of events where mutual aid and every available ambulance was dispatched automatically, so the chief could get back to overseeing the operations instead of calling in resources manually.
In total, Chief Gentner says somewhere around a dozen different volunteer departments responded, with others helping to fill in at empty fire halls.
After two searches through the burning apartments, firefighters confirmed that everybody was accounted for, and remarkably there were no injuries.
The fire was finally extinguished, and crews were beginning to clear the scene around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced.