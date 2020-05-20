SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Springville Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with several local businesses to create the first ever Springville Strong Selfie Scavenger Hunt.

The scavenger hunt is a free social distancing event that began Monday and runs through May 30.

The scavenger hunt requires participants to take a selfie with "Springville Strong" signs, including the additional words, at eight participating businesses and at the chamber of commerce office.

Once this has been completed, participants will then put together a collage of their selfies to spell out the scavenger hunt phrase, "We are Springville strong! We preserve in tough times and grow stronger together in our commitment to each other and our community."

The completed collage, which includes all participating locations, your name, phone number and address can then be sent to the chamber of commerce for a chance to win one of three $50 gift cards.

You can either email this information to the chamber of commerce at director@springvillechamber.com, or send it in the mail at P.O. Box 310, Springville, NY 14141, or by dropping it in the mail slot at the chamber office located at 23 North Buffalo Street, Springville, NY.

Submissions must be received by June 1 to be entered in the drawing.

The participating locations include Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Emerling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, M&T Bank, Springville Animal Hospital, Springville Hardware, Springville Pharmacy, Time & Bonnie's Pizza, Unova Co-working, and the Springville Area Chamber of Commerce.

