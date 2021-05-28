Springtime in the Country Artisan Market kicks off 3-day event

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday ay the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The weather wasn't ideal, but the three-day Springtime in the Country Artisan Market got underway Friday.

The event, which is normally held in March, was pushed back was pushed back due to COVID concerns.

Springtime in the Country Artisan Market typically brings in nearly 200 small business artisans from across the country.

“We are beyond thrilled that we are able to host this event safely and feature the nation’s best small business artisans,” Dan Kaczynski of Premier Promotions of WNY, which is helping to organize the event, said Friday in a statement.

The event is being held completely outdoors, which helps allow for social distancing. There is also 10 feet of space between each booth.

“This event is really about the heart of small business, and Western New York has always understood how important small business is to our community,” Kaczynski said. “We hope having this event brings our community a little closer to normal.”