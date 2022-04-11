Spring plant sale underway to benefit FeedMore WNY

Orders can be placed online now through Monday, April 25.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for just the right plant for you or possibly to give as a gift?

FeedMore WNY's annual spring sale fundraiser is underway. Now through Monday, April 25, you can place an order online for hanging baskets, 4 to 4.5 inch potted annuals and annual flats. All proceeds will go to provide nutritious food to those in need throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

Those who place an online order will get a voucher to redeem at either Lavocat's Family Greenhouse and Nursery in East Amherst or Busy Beaver Lawn and Garden (formerly Zittels Country Market) in Hamburg. The voucher can only be redeemed at the specific location for which it was purchased. Plants will be available from May 1 through May 31.

“FeedMore WNY’s plant sale is a wonderful way for community members to support our neighbors in need – and the timing is perfect for Mother’s Day and spring planting,” said Lisa Woodring, FeedMore WNY executive vice president of external affairs. “Proceeds from this fundraiser support our critical feeding programs that nourish children, families, older adults and veterans who struggle with food insecurity.”