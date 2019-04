BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring cleanup was underway Saturday at the Buffalo Central Terminal.

New events are planned for the Central Terminal from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to a beer festival.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Central Terminal, which was once one of the country's busiest train stations.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Italian Heritage Festival moving back to downtown Buffalo

Buffalo man surprises girlfriend with Dyngus Day proposal

Dyngus Day festivities across WNY