'Spread the Love' Drive hopes to replenish peanut butter supply at FeedMore WNY

Donations will be accepted this Saturday from 10AM until 2PM at the Walden Galleria

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're heading to the Walden Galleria for any reason this weekend, the folks at FeedMore WNY are hoping you might consider bringing a jar or two of peanut butter with you.

Officials at the organization that helps local food pantries feed those in need, says its supply of the protein-packed spread is running very low. Many large-scale food drives FeedMore has come to rely on have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The 'Spread the Love' collection will take place this Saturday, May 22 from 10AM-2PM outside the mall's main entrance between Macy's and JC Penny.

“So many of our community members remain in desperate need of food assistance due to the pandemic and, sadly, the increase in need will not go away any time soon,” Jerry Sheldon, immediate past chair of FeedMore WNY’s Board of Directors and Spread the Love co-chair, said. “FeedMore WNY works tirelessly to ensure our hungry neighbors of all ages receive nutritious food to eat, but it cannot do so without the help of the community.”