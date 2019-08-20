BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees of Spot Coffee go to the polls today to find out if a majority of them are in favor of forming a union.

The vote is taking place at the offices of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in downtown Buffalo and involves workers at the Hertel, Elmwood, Williamsville and Delaware Avenue locations.

Charges were filed against the coffee shop in July claiming three workers were fired for trying to organize a union. The NLRB has yet to rule on the matter.

Votes will counted immediately after voting ends at 6 P.M.

