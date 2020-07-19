Spot Coffee opens new location in Niagara Falls

Spot Niagara Falls opened its doors Friday and will continue to serve customers every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Spot Coffee opened its newest location this week in the City of Niagara Falls.

The newest Spot is located at 24 Buffalo Avenue, serving up your favorite coffee and treats. This is the first location in Niagara County.

According to the Niagara Reporter, the opening of Spot Coffee on Buffalo Avenue marks the completion of phase one of Rupal Hospitality's plan to reopen the building as a banquet and entertainment facility.