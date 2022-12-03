Sports bras collected for disadvantaged girls in WNY

United Way of Buffalo donated $1,000 worth of sports bras to kick off the initiative.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Victory Sports Global Outreach Inc., a Western New York-based nonprofit, teamed up with another nonprofit, the Sports Bra Project, to collect sports bras.

They're an essential piece of equipment that is often a barrier to participation for girls who want to be active and play sports. Many disadvantaged girls in our area simply can't afford to buy them.

Organizers say being active at a young age is crucial.

"Studies show that children in general including girls, the more active that they are, if they participate in sports, they get better grades," said Kerri Lehmbeck, Director of Development at Victory Sports. "They have better mental and physical health. They learn social and emotional skills. Things that they learn on a team that they don't necessarily get if they're sitting at home not being active."

On Saturday afternoon, at a girls soccer clinic called Crowns and Cleats, Sydney Park, reigning Miss New York State, conducted soccer drills for young athletes.

Girls could donate a sports bra instead of paying registration fees, and United Way of Buffalo also donated $1,000 worth of sports bras to kick off the initiative.

At the end of the day, more than 175 sports bras were collected for girls in Western New York.