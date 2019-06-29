BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for something fun to do with the family, you can check out the free activities that are part of the Splish Splash Summer Bash at MLK Park.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be fitness activities, like kids yoga, and the splash pad will be open for kids to cool off. Mascots Billy Buffalo and Buster Bison will also be in attendance for photos.

Kids can get their faces painted, check out the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library's "Library on Wheels," and get healthy snacks and drinks.

The event is hosted by the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, and BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.