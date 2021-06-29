Splash pads in Buffalo to stay open until 8 p.m. tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The splash pads at Buffalo city parks will be open a little longer today to help residents deal with the heat.
The splash pads will be open an extra hour, until 8 p.m. just for this evening.
The splash pads are located at:
- Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, at the foot of Porter Avenue
- Allison Park, at Reese Street, adjacent to Asarese Matters Center
- Masten Park, at Best Street, adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion
- MLK Jr. Park Basin, at Best Street and Fillmore Avenue
- Lanigan Park, at South Park Avenue, west of Louisiana Street
- Lincoln Park, at the foot of Quincy Street
- Cazenovia Park, behind the park casino
- Houghton Park, at the foot of Spahn Street
- Schiller Park at the Sprenger Street side of the park
- Roosevelt Park, at the foot of Roosevelt Avenue