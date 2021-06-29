x
Splash pads in Buffalo to stay open until 8 p.m. tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The splash pads at Buffalo city parks will be open a little longer today to help residents deal with the heat.

The splash pads will be open an extra hour, until 8 p.m. just for this evening. 

The splash pads are located at: 

  • Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, at the foot of Porter Avenue
  • Allison Park, at Reese Street, adjacent to Asarese Matters Center
  • Masten Park, at Best Street, adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion
  • MLK Jr. Park Basin, at Best Street and Fillmore Avenue
  • Lanigan Park, at South Park Avenue, west of Louisiana Street
  • Lincoln Park, at the foot of Quincy Street
  • Cazenovia Park, behind the park casino
  • Houghton Park, at the foot of Spahn Street
  • Schiller Park at the Sprenger Street side of the park
  • Roosevelt Park, at the foot of Roosevelt Avenue

