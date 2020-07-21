Spectrum raising rates for some customers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are a Spectrum customer, you might want to take a close look at this month's bill.
Some customers are being notified that their rates are going up effective with the next billing statement.
The Broadcast TV Surcharge will increase by $2.95. Spectrum says the hike reflects costs incurred from local Broadcast TV stations.
Those with Spectrum TV Select will see their bill go up by $1.50. However, if you are currently on a promotion, the company says the increase would not become effective until the end of the promotion period.
Rates remain the same for the company's internet, mobile and voice services.
In a statement to 2 On Your Side, the company said the following:
"We are delivering faster broadband speeds and improved performance and reliability, all as the average price per megabit per second and gig consumed declines dramatically. Conversely, programmers annually raise programming fees to deliver the same content, leading to higher costs across the entire industry. The increase we are passing through to viewers is a direct result of these rising programming costs. Similarly, we will pass through any rebates we receive from the loss of live sports during COVID-19."
