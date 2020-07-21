Spectrum raising rates for some customers

Customers were notified of the increase in their latest billing statement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are a Spectrum customer, you might want to take a close look at this month's bill.

Some customers are being notified that their rates are going up effective with the next billing statement.

The Broadcast TV Surcharge will increase by $2.95. Spectrum says the hike reflects costs incurred from local Broadcast TV stations.

Those with Spectrum TV Select will see their bill go up by $1.50. However, if you are currently on a promotion, the company says the increase would not become effective until the end of the promotion period.

Rates remain the same for the company's internet, mobile and voice services.

In a statement to 2 On Your Side, the company said the following: