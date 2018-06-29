BUFFALO, NY – Spectrum is offering services to allow internet customers to avail themselves of streaming television, avoiding more expensive, traditional cable TV packages, and getting some choice in the channels they receive.

Spectrum TV Stream includes 25 national networks and Spectrum Basic channels (listed below), including local channels such as WGRZ, plus access to “on demand” content.

Another service called Spectrum TV Choice gives you that, plus an additional 10 channels of your choice from a list of national channels.

Ala carte, something long clamored for by customers, is finally something the cable companies are willing to offer as they continue to compete with a growing list of TV service providers.

There's no contracts or cable boxes, however, because it is streamed, you have to be a Spectrum internet subscriber to get it

In addition, TV Stream and TV Choice are currently being offered to just Spectrum Internet-only and Spectrum Internet/Voice double-play customers.

In a statement, the company said,

“We believe non-video internet-only customers are interested in a smaller, lower-priced bundle. We want to meet the needs of all our customers."

According to Spectrum the price is the same for either product.

Their introductory offer is $21.99/month plus $3 broadcast fee plus franchise fees/taxes.

The retail price is $34.99/month plus broadcast fee and franchise fees/taxes.

There are also options available for additional tiers, including premium channels for which prices vary.

You would also have to pay your monthly internet bill, and a DVR will cost you extra.

Spectrum would not disclose the number of customers who have signed up since it began providing the new packages.

Spectrum Basic line up for Buffalo-

• 1 Spectrum News - Buffalo

• 2 WGRZ - NBC

• 3 WNED - PBS

• 4 WIVB - CBS

• 5 WBBZ - MeTV

• 6 WUTV - FOX

• 7 WKBW - ABC

• 8 WNYO - MyTV

• 11 WNLO - The CW

• 12 WNYB - TCT

• 16 CBLT - CBC

• 18 WPXJ - ION

• 71 C-SPAN

• 73 C-SPAN2

• 75 C-SPAN3

• 83 NY State Legislature

• 159 QVC

• 176 HSN

• 188 Jewelry TV

• 194 EVINE

• 1218 WPXJ - IND

• 1237 CFTO - CTV

• 1240 WKBW - Laff

• 1241 WKBW - Escape

• 1245 WGRZ - Antenna TV

• 1246 WGRZ - TJN

• 1250 WUTV - TBD

• 1251 WUTV - Charge!

• 1260 WNLO - Bounce TV

• 1265 WNYO - Stadium

• 1266 WNYO - Comet

• 1275 WNED - Create

• 1276 WNED - PBS Kids

• 1300 Leased Access

• 1301 P.E.G.

• 1303 Higher Ed Access

• 1304 Government Access

