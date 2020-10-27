Spectrum hosting drive-thru hiring event

The company is looking to fill up to 150 customer service representative jobs at its Cheektowaga facility.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — For anybody who is searching for a job, one company is holding a local hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and applicants won't ever have to leave the comfort of their cars.

Spectrum is looking to fill up to 150 customer service representative positions at its Cheektowaga call center. Applicants will have the chance to speak with Spectrum employees about the open jobs and also interview for the position without getting out of their vehicle.

The company encourages anybody who attends to bring an updated resume with them. The position that Spectrum is looking to fill includes benefits. More information about jobs at Spectrum can be found by clicking here.