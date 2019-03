BUFFALO, N.Y. — A special tribute will be held Saturday afternoon for former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm.

In 1968, she became the first African-American woman elected to the U.S. Congress. She was also the first woman to run for president

The tribute will be held at the Merriweather Library from 3 to 5 p.m.

