CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The annual Special Olympics of Western New York bowling competition was held Sunday at AMF Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga.

The junior and senior athletes have practiced for a minimum of eight weeks before being competition-ready.

There were at least 250 athletes packing the lanes on Sunday.

"Every competition is a lot of fun. Our athletes, they work very hard, and they want to come out and do their best and on days like this. They make us all proud, and you know we're happy to see that they're having a good time," said Dan Kuberka, the director of programs for the Special Olympics of Western New York.

Athletes who won Sunday's competition get to move on to the state Summer Games competition in June.

