ALBANY, N.Y. — The Special Olympics New York Summer Games is the latest event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Organizers Wednesday said the competition, set for June 12-13 in Dutchess County will not take place.

More than 1,500 athletes and coaches from every region of the state were set to take part.

The Games had already put off training and competition through the end of May. The cancellation of the Summer Games was added because Special Olympics athletes are required to train for a series of weeks ahead of competing.

“Summer Games is our largest annual competition for athletes, one that was on track to be bigger and better than ever before as 2020 is our 50th anniversary year. It’s absolutely devastating to remove Summer Games from our calendar,” said Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman. “However, we are not willing to compromise the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, volunteers and fans – and that is something I know the entire Special Olympics New York family will understand. We are in this together and we will come out of this together.”

In an effort to keep its 67,000 athletes fit and active during this time, Special Olympics New York launched a six-week virtual program that among other resources, includes fitness routines and sport-specific skills clinics.